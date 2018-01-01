Alicia Vikander: 'I was the original lip-sync battle star!'

Alicia Vikander has joked that she was the original star of lip-sync battles, after a clip of her competing in a Swedish talent show as a child recently resurfaced.

The actress appeared in a number of theatre productions as a child and competed in Swedish talent show The Little Stars at the age of eight, where she won a trophy for her rendition of a Helen Sjoholm song.

During Alicia's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (14Mar18), host Jimmy showed the audience a clip of her 1997 performance, with the star teasing him that she was lip-syncing songs long before he developed the idea for his popular TV show Lip Sync Battle, on which he acts as an executive producer.

"It was a lip sync battle!" she laughed, adding: "You should have competed with eight-year-old Alicia lip-syncing!"

Though a young Alicia won her episode of the competition, she recalled feeling slightly embarrassed by her "very dramatic" performance of a Swedish ballad, as the other children involved mimed along to Tina Turner and Michael Jackson hits.

And in the old clip, a little Alicia was asked by the host whether she planned on becoming an actress or singer in the future, to which she replied, "It's hard to choose. It's going be one or the other."

Looking back on her response, the Oscar winner couldn't believe how confident she was as a schoolgirl.

"It's so funny because I say there with such certainty I want to be an actress. I didn't even know I was going be an actress!" the 29-year-old smiled.

Alicia was on the late-night talk show to discuss her new movie Tomb Raider, in which she plays a younger version of Lara Croft. The brunette beauty explained that her initial preparation for the role was straightforward, as she simply played the video games that the project is based on.

"I was really happy when I got this job because I haven't played video games so much over the past 15 years. But now I was able to (and) when friends called asking me if I wanted to go to dinner, I was like, 'No, I'm going to have to stay home tonight and work tonight to prepare for the role.' And I was just so happy," she smiled.