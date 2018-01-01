Susan Sarandon mocked online over hockey game commentary

Susan Sarandon's guest commentator role at a New York hockey game on Wednesday (14Mar18) has been panned by viewers online.

The Thelma & Louise actress joined broadcaster Pierre McGuire at the sidelines of the New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple to help him provide commentary of the match for cable channel NBCSN during the first period.

The 71-year-old, a longtime Rangers supporter, did little to please sports fans watching at home who took to Twitter to complain about the majority of her contribution being in the form of "oohs", "ahhs" and "uh ohs" as she watched the game.

"@NHLonNBCSports I've never turned off a Penguins game until tonight. Susan Sarandon? Seriously? Awful," one user wrote, while another wrote, "Is Susan Sarandon really about to moan and grunt into the microphone for the ENTIRE first period...."

Others also took issue with her lack of knowledge about the teams, especially when she didn't seem to know who the Rangers goalkeeper was.

"F**king groundbreaking reporting here: NBC: 'How would you feel if the Rangers ever traded Henrik Lundqvist?' Rangers Superfan Susan Sarandon: 'Who?' Good s**t @NHLonNBCSports @SusanSarandon," one user wrote.

"I think Susan Sarandon’s hockey broadcasting career will have a similar ending to Thelma & Louise. @NHLonNBCSports," another added, referring to her and Geena Davis' characters driving their car off a cliff in 1991 movie.

However, after she left, the Rangers began to lose, with the Panthers scoring twice in 55 seconds, leading some sports fans to joke that she had an effect on the game.

"They (Rangers) were trying to impress Susan Sarandon. Once she left, they collapsed," one wrote, while another posted, "The Susan Sarandon curse has been lifted. #LetsGoPens."