Queen Elizabeth II gives formal consent for Prince Harry to wed Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II has officially granted her "dearly beloved grandson" Prince Harry permission to wed his fiancee Meghan Markle.

By law, the British monarch has to sign off on any royal wedding for the first six in line to the throne, and on Thursday (15Mar18), the court circular expressing her formal consent was published in the U.K.

"I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council," read the notice.

Prince Harry, the 33-year-old son of Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is currently fifth in line to the throne.

He announced his engagement to former Suits actress Meghan in late November (17), and the couple will become husband and wife in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, England on 19 May (18).

The news of the Queen's formal approval comes days after Meghan was baptised at St. James's Palace in London in preparation for the nuptials.

The bride-to-be was joined at the top secret religious affair at the Chapel Royal on 6 March (18) by her fiance, his father Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and one of Meghan's longtime friends.

Her mother, Doria Ragland, and father, Thomas Markle, did not attend the ceremony.

Royal rules dictated that Meghan, who was raised Protestant, had to be baptised in the Anglican Church before her wedding.

The 36-year-old has since taken part in her first official public engagement with the Queen, joining her and other leading members of the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday (12Mar18).