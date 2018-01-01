Mindy Kaling inspired by Oprah Winfrey to invest in Welsh soccer club

Oprah Winfrey inspired actress Mindy Kaling to quietly invest her money in Welsh soccer club Swansea City.

The former The Office star reveals she decided to become a shareholder in the British Premier League side after taking in some words of wisdom from the media mogul, her co-star in new movie A Wrinkle in Time.

"I mean, football is such an amazing sport," the new mum explained on British talk show Lorraine on Wednesday (14Mar18). "It's so incredibly popular worldwide, and, honestly, (I'm) inspired by Oprah. She invests in things she believes in.

"I believe in this team, and I think it's a smart choice. I don't think it (her interest) is going anywhere."

Acknowledging her choice of club investment may seem a little odd, the Los Angeles-based funnywoman said, "I could have picked something a little bit closer to my home, granted. But I think it's an adventure."

Mindy is reported to own just one per cent of the franchise as a member of the U.S. consortium, which took over a majority stake in the Swansea City Association Football Club in the summer of 2016.

The actress may have a long wait on her hands before she sees much return on her investment - Swansea City finished 15th out of 20 in the Premier League last season, and the team is currently in 14th place, but that hasn't deterred Mindy from wanting to attend a game herself while on her promotional trip to the U.K.

She smiled, "When I was here I was hoping to go to Wales and see (a game), to go and see my team."

Mindy's passion for the club has earned her business move the seal of approval from Oprah, who admitted she would be open to an investment opportunity of her own.

"I do believe in making investments in what you believe," she shared during the joint interview, "so that your energy goes into the same thing that your money is going into, and that just gives it more power, so I now believe in the team, I'll invest, too!"

Oprah's public support for the team has been music to Swansea City bosses' ears.

"Any friend of @mindykaling is a friend of ours," a representative posted on Twitter. "You're welcome any time, @Oprah!"

The Selma actress was actually one of the investors in a consortium trying to buy the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team in 2014, but their $1.6 billion bid wasn't enough to beat former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer, who paid $2 billion for the team.