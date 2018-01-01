Birthday girl Eva Longoria brands unborn baby 'the greatest gift'

Pregnant actress Eva Longoria had no need for presents as she turned 43 on Thursday (15Mar18) because her "greatest gift" is her unborn child.

The former Desperate Housewives star took to social media for a celebratory birthday photo, featuring the smiling mother-to-be posing in front of a series of bouquets and floral arrangements as she rested one hand on her growing baby bump, and the other on her hip.

"I can't believe on this birthday I have a pending birth inside of me!" she captioned the image. "Thank you all for the birthday wishes already! It's been an amazing year, but my greatest gift? Already got it".

Eva, who is reportedly due this spring (18), has since been showered with well wishes from her celebrity friends.

Best pal Victoria Beckham commented on her Instagram snap and shared a birthday message from her whole family, writing, "Happy birthday!! We all love u (sic) so much! Kisses from me!! David,Brooklyn,Romeo,Cruz and Harper!!!! X"

"Gorgeous lady, inside and out ...," added Reese Witherspoon. "I hope you have the most Amazing Birthday! I'm so lucky to call you my friend".

Actress Elizabeth Banks also branded the Latin beauty "#wonderwoman" as she wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday, @EvaLongoria".

Meanwhile, Eva got an early birthday present from fellow mum-to-be Khloe Kardashian on Tuesday (13Mar18), when she received a delivery of the reality TV star's new Good American maternity jeans, days after admitting she couldn't wait to fit back into her pre-pregnancy denims.

"Thank you @khloekardashian and @goodamerican for my box of goodies!!," she posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of the surprise gift. "I love it all! I love the maternity jeans! Yes!!!"

Responding to the sweet message, Khloe commented, "Congratulations gorgeous!!!!!!"

The baby, a boy, will be Eva's first child with her husband, Mexican TV executive Jose 'Pepe' Baston.