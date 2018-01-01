Jessica Alba not concerned over The Honest Company lawsuits

Jessica Alba has learned to shrug off lawsuits filed against her lifestyle brand The Honest Company, because they're all part of doing business.

The Fantastic Four actress' company, which she launched in 2015, has been hit with a series of legal issues, including a false advertising class action lawsuit by a Missouri housewife after she found traces of sodium lauryl sulfate in the brand's laundry detergents and other products during a Wall Street Journal-sponsored test.

But Alba insists she doesn't sweat the legal attacks, because each one is blown out of proportion.

"Employees who'd worked at consumer product goods brands before Honest told me that when things like that happen at other companies, it's not news," she tells Redbook magazine. "The fact is, when you make hundreds of thousands of products, not everything is going to turn out exactly the same. But because my name is attached, the story is clickbait."

Jessica has since expanded the company's in-house laboratory and research and development team and the business move has reaped dividends - four of her new cleaning products have been awarded the Good Housekeeping Seal.

"I want parents searching for better-for-you products, who don't have the time to research them, to feel secure outsourcing their trust to us," she says.

Jessica has always had faith in her abilities as a boss, but she reveals when she has issues that "specifically have to do with being a woman in business" she likes to turn to pal Gwyneth Paltrow, who founded lifestyle brand Goop in 2008, for advice.

"I've asked things like, 'How do they (Gwyneth and her Goop partners) make it a point to give more opportunity (when hiring staff)," she explains. "It's tough, because you just want to hire the best person for the job, but at the same time you want to give more people a seat at the table."