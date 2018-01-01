Christopher Eccleston feels like an idiot for not leading the charge against Harvey Weinstein

Former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston wishes he could time travel for real and make up for ignoring an ex-girlfriend's sexual assault claim against Harvey Weinstein.

The actor admits he feels like an idiot for not speaking up about what his former lover Sophie Dix told him about the disgraced film producer now she's among those seeking legal action against Weinstein for sexual misconduct.

"I had been told (about it) by an ex-girlfriend about 10 years ago... and she’s one of the people who came forward - Sophie Dix," the British star says. "But in my head, in my stupid head, it was a one-off. But, of course, it wasn’t. And Sophie is now litigating.

"I feel an idiot, frankly. I feel an idiot, I didn’t understand the extent."

Eccleston reveals he has worked for Harvey and met the producer but never raised the issues of the producer's bad reputation among women.

He's now keen to make sure his young daughter doesn't fall prey to anyone who harasses or abuses her, adding, "Women in Power by Mary Beard - everybody should read that. I bought if for (daughter) Esme - she’s four, she wants to read Peter Rabbit. (I said), 'You’re reading bleeding Mary Beard's Women in Power!'"

Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" all allegations of non-consensual sex as police in London, New York and Los Angeles continue with months-long investigations into his alleged misconduct.

Actress Rachel Weisz opened up about Sophie Dix's abuse story at the beginning of the year, revealing no one seemed to care when she first spoke out decades ago.

"My friend Sophie Dix... has been talking about this since the 1990s," Weisz told London's Evening Standard Magazine. "She would tell anyone, who would listen, her story - for the last 20 years. And no one seemed to care."

Dix, now 48, claims she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein at The Savoy Hotel in London when she was 22, and she detailed the incident and its aftermath in an exclusive interview with The Guardian last year.