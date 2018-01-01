Neil Young amazed by girlfriend's filmmaking skills

Neil Young was stunned by his actress girlfriend Daryl Hannah's directorial debut, because she made the film for $125,000 (GBP90,000) and bought all the costumes from local thrift stores.

The rocker stars in the western, Paradox, which was shot at his ranch in Colorado as his backing band, Promise of the Real, acclimatised for a series of local shows in 2016, and promoting the film at the South by Southwest Festival in Texas, he tells Rolling Stone he still can't believe how easy it all came together.

"All of it was great," he says. "Some of the scenes that I did in the snow were fun. I had never been on a dogsled before. It seemed to come very naturally to me. Suddenly I’m on a dogsled and the dogs are going. I enjoyed that a lot and all the music scenes are great. I love the campfire scenes with the boys.

"Daryl wrote the script. She went out to thrift stores and bought all the costumes. She did everything herself. She’s an amazing, professional moviemaker. She did all this for 125 grand.

"I have a lot of respect for Daryl. She's a tireless worker. You've never see anyone work as hard as her. She knows all her fans aren't gonna understand what it is and that worries her a little, but she loves art and she's a true artist. Nobody could've made this film like she did. She put it all together."

Blade Runner star Hannah adds, "I knew they were gonna end up sitting around the campfire together playing songs and joking, but we didn't wanna make a documentary.

"They're an incredibly playful group of guys so we just decided it would be fun to make a little movie and use the road crew and the guys in the band. We didn't have any professional actors, no crew, no budget, and three days. Everything was unplanned it sort of just happened."

The movie also features Promise of the Real frontman Lukas Nelson and his dad, country legend Willie.

Young only hopes the critics are kind: "We don’t expect everyone to like it," he says. "We're a little nervous because we're on a platform and everybody's gonna see it on the platform... Who knows what they're gonna do. We really don't fit there, but we’re OK."

The film will debut on Netflix on 23 March (18), a week after its debut at SXSW.