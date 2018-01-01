Terry Crews abandoned by movie peers amid groping scandal

Actor Terry Crews has vowed to continue his fight to expose Hollywood's "violent" underbelly alone as his peers leave him behind.

The Blended star has accused top agent Adam Venit of groping his genitals at an industry party in 2016, but the criminal complaint he filed against the executive didn't go anywhere in the courts, after the case was dismissed by Los Angeles lawmakers earlier this month (Mar18).

Now the 49-year-old confesses he is feeling more isolated than ever, claiming some of the men who told him to remain silent about Venit's alleged groping, including his The Expendables producer Avi Lerner, have yet to contact him to lend support.

“No words from anybody. Nothing,” Crews tells BuzzFeed. “Believe me, nobody saw that coming. Nobody thought that I was gonna put that out there (speak up about Venit).”

The star insists the lack of support from his peers plays into a more broad and malignant behind-the-scenes dynamic in Hollywood.

“People don’t understand that Hollywood is a very violent place,” he continues. “The best way to put it is that it’s like a plantation. You use extreme violence. You see a lot of people who never work again. For even speaking up the whole thing is that they cut your head off so that the next person doesn’t speak.”

Crews first came forward with his accusation in November (17) after mega movie producer Harvey Weinstein was exposed as an alleged serial sexual predator in The New York Times, revelations that prompted women and men all over the world to share their memories of sexual assault as part of the #MeToo movement.

With or without the support of his colleagues, Terry refuses to give up his campaign to seek justice for survivors of assault, and he doesn't care if his career goes out the window because of his decision to come forward.

“What I’ve been doing is just exposing. If this is the end of my career, just end it now,” he says, “cause I’m gonna keep living, I’m gonna keep doing my thing. But if I don’t do another ‘Expendables,’ then let’s not do another one. I’m OK with that.”