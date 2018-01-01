Ava DuVernay enters DC Comics universe to direct new superhero film

Director Ava DuVernay has been tasked with bringing DC Comics' New Gods to the big screen.

The director, who became the first female filmmaker of colour to helm a live-action movie with an over $100 million (£78 million) budget when she took on Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, is now flexing her talents at DC Entertainment.

She has been hired to direct New Gods, with Variety sources reporting the new project could serve as a tie-in with Wonder Woman - another DC Comics film adaptation fronted by Patty Jenkins, who became the first woman to direct a major comic book blockbuster in 2015.

Wonder Woman, which was made with a budget of $149 million (£107 million), turned out to be the highest-grossing film made by a female, with box office earnings of over $821 million (£590 million) worldwide - and bosses hope DuVernay's New Gods will follow suit.

Her new movie A Wrinkle in Time certainly seems to be performing well at the box office, hauling in $42.2 million (£30 million) in ticket sales in North America within the first six days of its 9 March (18) release.

The New Gods comic, created by Jack Kirby and first published in 1971, follows a fictional race of beings from twin planets, New Genesis and Apokolips, who possess godlike powers and live in a dimension outside of normal space and time called the Fourth World.

The announcement of DuVernay's major new gig is the latest huge development in the DC Extended Universe. The next DC Comics adaptation to hit theatres is director James Wan's highly anticipated film Aquaman, which stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. The film is set for release in December (18).