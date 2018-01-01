Eva Longoria: 'I keep forgetting I'm pregnant!'

Eva Longoria has been so busy with work in recent weeks that she keeps forgetting she's pregnant.

The 43-year-old is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jose Baston. While her due date is fast approaching, Eva admitted during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (15Mar18) that her overloaded schedule often means she temporarily forgets about her baby bump - until she tries to do anything.

"I have been working, so sometimes I wake up and I forget I am pregnant," Eva laughed. "Like this morning, I was like, 'Oh my god, I am late!' and then I was like, 'Why can't I get out of bed?' and I was like, 'Helppp!' And then I was like, 'Oh yeah, this thing.'"

Eva is also struggling to get used to how her life will change now that she's pregnant and set to become a first-time mother. Recalling a recent conversation with Jose, the former Desperate Housewives star admitted that when he mentioned they hadn't gone skiing for a while, she suggested they should book a trip to go soon.

"(I said) we should go skiing next weekend and he said no. I didn't know why. I was like, 'Why can't we go? What is the problem?' And I was like, 'Oh god, I forgot!'" she giggled.

Eva marked her 43rd birthday on Thursday, as she attended the press day for upcoming movie Overboard. And while some people would bemoan working on their birthday, the petite star said she doesn't tend to celebrate her birthday anymore.

"After 40 you kinda just go, 'Eh,'" she mused. "I have been concerned with his birth that I've forgotten everything else. Just one day in my head people go, 'It's your birthday and I'm like, 'Oh.'"

Eva's nearest and dearest did help her celebrate though, getting her a giant chocolate cake covered in sprinkles. She also took to her social media to express her joy about her "greatest gift"- her unborn child.