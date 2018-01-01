DeWanda Wise departs Captain Marvel

Actress DeWanda Wise has quit upcoming comic flick Captain Marvel.

It was announced in January (18) that the 33-year-old would be joining Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Jude Law in the new Marvel Studios film, but scheduling conflicts have forced her to step down.

Deadline reports Wise is needed for the second season of her Netflix show She’s Gotta Have It. The comedy is based on Spike Lee's 1986 movie of the same name, with Wise playing lead character Nola Darling. It was renewed for another series in January.

Larson, who was cast as Captain Marvel and her alter-ego Carol Danvers in 2016, had excitedly tweeted Wise earlier this year: “CONGRATULATIONS #DEWANDAWISE IM (sic) SO EXCITED!!!!!"

It’s not known who Wise was slated to play or who’s taking over the role. The plot is being kept largely under wraps, though it will take place in the ‘90s, before other Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

It’s due for release next year and will follow Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident - leading to her developing superpowers.

English actress Gemma Chan was the latest casting addition to the film, boarding the movie in February.

The Humans star confirmed the news on social media, tweeting: “Very excited to be joining the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) #CaptainMarvel."

Chan can next be seen opposite Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots, while Oscar winner Larson doesn’t have any upcoming projects other than her Marvel commitments, including the untitled 2019 Avengers movie.

Law, Jackson and Mendelsohn have numerous projects currently in production, including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which will see Law plays a young Albus Dumbledore. As for Jackson, he’s busy with a sequel to 2000 movie Shaft, and Mendelsohn will be playing the evil Sheriff of Nottingham in a new star-studded Robin Hood retelling.