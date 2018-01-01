Drew Barrymore praises ex-husband for providing daughters with 'stable' life

Drew Barrymore has praised her ex-husband Will Kopelman for providing their daughters with a "stable" life when she's away working.

The Charlie's Angels actress was married to the art consultant from 2012 until their split in April 2016, and they share daughters Olive, five, and Frankie, three.

Drew had a tumultuous upbringing marked by drug and alcohol abuse, but she is determined for her girls to have as normal a childhood as possible, and has now expressed her appreciation for her former beau's support in raising their children.

"(She loves) playing and continues her normal stable amazing life with her amazing dad... I say to Will Kopelman thank you for always being the best dad and supporting and enabling me to do what I need and want to do," she captioned an image of Olive laughing with Will on her Instagram page on Friday (16Mar18). "I know that's not everyone's situation. And I never take it for granted. I never had family growing up. And that's also a support system I cherish every day of my life."

In her lengthy social media post, Drew then shared that she often feels guilty spending time away from her daughters for work. However, she has come up with several strategies so that Olive and Frankie understand where she is at any given moment, including creating a handmade calendar together and sending each other postcards.

"I circle with a Sharpie every day I will be travelling. And I ask her to mark the day with an X once it's done. That way she can see that I am gone at first, still away in the middle, and then coming back towards the end... She knows when I am leaving and coming home," the 43-year-old shared.

Drew also explained that she now avoids using video chat to speak with her girls as it can upset their routine, but stated that she does try to talk about her projects as much as possible so that they understand that work is "good and necessary".

"I always explain to her that I love my job. I don't say, 'I have to go work,' with a grimace on my face, because I fear it will make her feel negative about something a lot of moms must do to provide," she added.