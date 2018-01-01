Zoe Kravitz can't believe she'll be acting with Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies sequel

Zoe Kravitz is struggling to come to terms with the fact she'll be acting alongside Meryl Streep in the second season of Big Little Lies.

The actress and singer was stunned to learn the movie legend would be joining the cast and admits her first meeting with the multiple Oscar winner did not go well.

"I'm still having a really hard time casually saying Meryl... just her first name," Zoe tells Entertainment Tonight.

"I had lunch with the cast and Meryl, and I still can't do it. Meryl Streep, you guys. Meryl f**king Streep!"

But the X-Men: First Class star, who will reprise her role as bohemian Bonnie for the second season, can't wait to get back on set and deal with the fall-out following the death of the abusive husband of Nicole Kidman's character, portrayed by Alexander Skarsgard.

Streep will play his mother in season two.

"I think it's going to be just as good and exciting... and deep and f**ked up as the first one," Zoe adds.

It's going to be a big year for rocker Lenny Kravitz's daughter - she's also set to shine in acclaimed new movie Gemini and she'll appear as Leta Lestrange in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Her character, an ancestor of the insane Bellatrix Lestrange from the original Harry Potter series, briefly appeared in the first Fantastic Beasts and she's relishing a bigger role in the sequel.

"She's not just a bad girl, she's just had a really complicated past and been misunderstood," she tells ET. "I think the Lestranges as a family are just misunderstood people, so it was a really wonderful thing to get to delve into that. And it's going to be incredible. The story and the magic is just extraordinary."