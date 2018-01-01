Zach Galifianakis avoided improvisation on A Wrinkle in Time set

Zach Galifianakis avoided improvisation on the A Wrinkle in Time set as he didn't want to ruin the story with "dumb jokes".

The actor and comedian portrays alien being The Happy Medium in Ava DuVernay's new film, which is based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle, that follows a young girl who sets off to find her father with the help of three astral travellers.

While Zach is known for his hilarious turns in flicks such as The Hangover and Due Date but when it came to his latest project he felt it was wise to stick to the script.

"I didn’t want to do too much (improvisation) because, again, it might seem out of place in a movie like this," he told Screen Rant. "It’s just much easier, especially when the lines are so precious, and I thought the script was great, I thought it was there, I didn’t want to ruin it with my dumb jokes."

Zach went on to explain that Ava asked him to deliver some off-the-cuff lines a couple of times but he was "trepidatious" to do so as he was concerned about striking the right tone.

The star was also focused on getting his character's image right, especially as the figure is a woman in the novel. Yet, Ava and Zach collaborated on all the details for his costume, right down to his man-bun hairstyle.

"Ava sent me a bunch of images of a hair style and the one we ended up using was the one that I picked first, I said, ‘This is uh, you know, a white guy with corn rows, perfect,'" the 48-year-old shared, adding," I liked all of Ava’s ideas, so it was pretty easy.

A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Storm Reid, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey, began hitting cinemas earlier this month (Mar18).