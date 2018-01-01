Dylan McDermott found love again after letting go of painful divorce

Actor Dylan McDermott met his "soulmate" Maggie Q after forcing himself to "trust life" and move on from his divorce.

The American Horror Story star was married to actress Shiva Rose, the mother of his two daughters, from 1995 to 2009, and Dylan had a tough time coming to terms with the end of their relationship.

"I really struggled," he told People magazine. "But the cool thing is, if you trust life and open yourself up to good things, good things can happen.

"Once I tried to understand that life will always take care of me, Maggie stepped into my life."

The couple met and fell in love on the set of TV drama Stalker in 2014, and Dylan proposed after just seven weeks of dating.

"She took my breath away," he smiled. "I knew immediately... she's my soulmate."

Dylan and Divergent beauty Maggie have yet to tie the knot, but the 56-year-old insists he couldn't be happier.

"I'm grateful for what I have," he said. "And I try to be mindful of that on a daily basis."

Dylan's relaxed approach to life is partly the result of the actor focusing more on his "mind, body and spirit" in recent years.

"Health is so important, to take care of yourself, to eat right and think good thoughts," shared the pescatarian, who doesn't drink alcohol.

His healthy living has also helped him maintain a more youthful appearance: "I get stuck in time where I still think I'm 40," he laughed. "It all feels so fast!"