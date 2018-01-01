Blac Chyna sends ex-fiance Rob Kardashian birthday love

Blac Chyna shocked fans as she sent a birthday message to her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 31 on Saturday (17Mar18), and was overwhelmed with birthday wishes from his family members, as well as Chyna.

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” the 29-year-old wrote on a happy picture of them with their 16-month old daughter Dream, which she shared to her Instagram Stories.

The couple first got together in 2016, and Rob proposed to Chyna in April (16). They welcomed Dream in November, but had split just a few months later in February (17).

After calling off their engagement, the former couple were locked in a bitter war of words on social media, with Rob posting explicit photos of his ex-fiancee on Instagram, forcing Chyna to launch legal action. The lawsuit has since been temporarily halted.

The proud father also shared a photo of his daughter as they spent some quality time together on his special day, which is also St Patrick's Day.

“Happy birthday to me,” he captioned the sweet shot on Snapchat, and later posted another picture of Dream sat in a toy car next to a bunch of green shamrock birthday balloons.

Mum Kris Jenner shared a collage of photos of her and Rob on Instagram, and wrote a sweet tribute to the birthday boy. “You are the most wonderful son a mum could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mummy x," she posted.