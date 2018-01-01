Eddie Redmayne welcomes baby number two

Actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed their second child.

Hannah gave birth to a son named Luke Richard Bagshawe on 10 March (18), according to an announcement published in The Times newspaper on Sunday (18Mar18).

The baby is a little brother for the couple's daughter, two-year-old Iris.

They announced Hannah's pregnancy in November (17), with a representative telling the Daily Mail Online, "Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child."

And in February (18), Eddie revealed they had chosen not to learn the sex of the baby until the child was born - like they did the first time around with Iris.

"Last time we didn't know (the sex) either, and we did that thing where there was basically only one name for each sex that we agreed on," he told morning show Live! with Kelly and Ryan. "If it's a boy, we have a name, but if it's a girl, we are still in discussions."

"When we had Iris I remember early on in Hannah's pregnancy people were like, 'Are you going to find out (the sex)?' Hannah went, 'No,' and I went 'Yes,' at exactly the same time, and then I went obviously, 'No, whatever she wants'," the Oscar winner added.

The happy news comes a few days after Eddie mourned the loss of physicist Stephen Hawking, who he portrayed in 2014's The Theory of Everything.

"We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," he wrote in a statement on Wednesday (14Mar18), following the scientist's death. "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family."