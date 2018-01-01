Dominic West keen he and Ruth Wilson be paid equally for The Affair

Dominic West has agreed that his The Affair co-star Ruth Wilson should be paid the same as him.

The 36-year-old actress, who won a Golden Globe for her role as bereaved mother Alison Bailey in the hit U.S. drama show, said recently that she was under the impression West was being paid more than her.

"Yeah (I think I was paid less than West) I think so. Certainly when I signed up to that project, I would have got paid less," she admitted. "Then they (the producers) might argue, 'Well, he's already done a major American TV show (The Wire) so he's already got a level.'

Wilson added: "But even after a Golden Globe I'm not going to be on parity. So he definitely gets more than me. I mean, I don't know what the figure is, but I'm sure he does."

On Saturday (17Mar18), West told British newspaper The Telegraph he agreed with his co-star, and wanted their salaries to be equal.

"I don't know what she's paid and I barely know what I'm paid, but I do agree with her that there is no reason why we should not be paid the same," he said. "It's happened always in the theatre that I've done."

"In the murky world of Hollywood television, I suppose I didn't appreciate I had that power," West continued. "Unlike our friends in America, I'm rather British in that we never talk about money... So maybe I was wilfully turning a blind eye to it, but it's not something I ever gave any thought to."

Wilson and West will reprise their roles in season four of The Affair later this year (18).