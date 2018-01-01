Karlie Kloss dismisses rumours of Taylor Swift feud

Karlie Kloss has dismissed rumours she has fallen out with her best friend Taylor Swift.

During an interview with The New York Times about her new venture Kode with Klossy, an intensive coding boot camp and scholarship program for young women interested in science and math, the supermodel insisted she speaks frequently with Taylor.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” the 25-year-old hit back.

Rumours that the pair are no longer friends began to swirl after the Delicate hitmaker left Karlie's name off of her 'Junior Jewels' T-shirt in one of the scenes of her Look What You Made Me Do music video in August last year (17).

The tee was filled with the names of Taylor's high-profile friends including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran.

And in January (18), Karlie posted a video of herself playing basketball on Instagram from a photoshoot for Love magazine, which she captioned: "Swish Swish".

Eagle-eyed Taylor fans were quick to spot that the caption was the name of a Katy Perry song, which was rumoured to be about her feud with the Shake It Off hitmaker.

Karlie later changed the caption on the video to “Nothing but net".

The supermodel was then photographed hanging out with Katy in Los Angeles alongside mutual friends, including Vanity Fair writer Derek Blasberg and jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer.

Despite rumours about her friendship with Taylor, there is one recent addition to Karlie's close circle of friends - tennis ace and new mum Serena Williams.

“Serena is one of the most extraordinary women on the planet,” she told The New York Times. “She challenges the status quo in so many ways, and I learn from her constantly.”