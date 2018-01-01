Emotional Kerry Washington films final episode of Scandal

Kerry Washington was overcome with emotion as she filmed her final scenes on Scandal in the early hours of Saturday morning (17Mar18).

After seven seasons, the cast and crew of the ABC political drama series Scandal finished filming their final episode, and Kerry took to social media to commemorate the landmark event.

“Heading home. This was the most unforgettable FRATURDAY ever!!!!!!!! (sic)” she wrote on Twitter. "I’m overwhelmed with gratitude."

Despite the long overnight shoot starting on Friday night and finishing on Saturday, Kerry was still on a high. "It was magical," she replied to the show's executive producer and director Tom Verica.

The 41-year-old star also shared photos from the set on Instagram, including one of her goofing around with her on-screen lover Tony Goldwyn.

Shonda Rhimes, creator of the hit long-running drama, was breathless as the cast and crew gathered for the final ever scene.

"Last scene rehearsed. Can barely breathe," she wrote. "And that’s a wrap on #scandal. A lot of tears. A lot of love. Forever grateful for every second."

She later shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the set's executive residence of the White House, created by the crew.

"And that’s a series wrap on #Scandal. Could not be prouder. Here is a shot of the Truman Balcony created by our amazing production crew. Thank you to every single person in our #scandalfam who helped bring this show to life," Shonda wrote.

Kerry, who plays political fixer Olivia Pope in the show, recently confessed that she'll miss her character's sense of style. "I'm going to have to say bye to the Prada purses but not goodbye to the courage, and the courage is more important," she explained.