Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner celebrate opening of local community centre

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and mum Kris Jenner surprised residents as they celebrated the opening of local community centre on Friday (16Mar18).

The reality stars, along with Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, attended the event in the Watts neighbourhood of Los Angeles to congratulate those who helped to make the Watts Empowerment Center a reality.

The family were invited to cut the ribbon at the new establishment in the Imperial Courts neighbourhood, after they helped to raise more than $90,000 (£65,000) in much needed funds to prevent the centre from shutting down.

The centre will be a place for kids in the community to study, and have access to computers and textbooks. There will also be out-of-school lessons in music, cooking and dancing.

"Hey guys, this has been such an honour for me and my family, Kim and Kourtney, we're all so delighted to be with you guys today," Kris said on Friday. "This is such an honour to help even in such a small way, and make sure this training centre and gym never get shut down again."

A dressed-down Kim, who was wearing grey bike shorts, also addressed members of the community.

"Thank you guys all so much for welcoming us into your community, and we're so proud that you guys get to see all the amazing things my mum and Corey have done to set up this centre," she said. "I hope you guys enjoy it."

Local resident Lisa Nicole Adams later took to Instagram to praise the famous family for taking the time to help the community.

"So many people have things to say about the Kardashians, but they don’t see what happens behind the scenes, and so much of what (charitable organisation) Red Eye has been able to do with the Watts Empowerment Center is because of them, so that is awesome. Thank you Kardashian fam," she wrote on Friday.