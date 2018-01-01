Naya Rivera posts West Side Story audition video online

Actress Naya Rivera has posted her audition for the West Side Story remake on Instagram after she was unable to send it to Hollywood agents directly.

The Glee star wants to audition for the role of Anita, who was played by Rita Moreno in the original 1961 film, and on Sunday (18Mar18) she posted a video of herself singing the movie's famous song America.

"@unitedtalentagency file was too big to send via email for my audition," she wrote alongside the video. "Thought I'd try it this way."

Naya is not the only actor to share her audition for the movie online - Tony Award-winner Ben Platt also posted a video of himself singing Maria in a bid to land the part of Tony, who was originally portrayed by Richard Beymer.

"Actors spend lots of time making tapes that never see the light of day- usually embarrassing, poorly shot ones," he wrote on Twitter. "This one I liked (it's still poorly shot) so I'm sharing it- I encourage fellow actors to do the same so long as the material is public stuff."

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has been planning to remake the movie, which won 10 Academy Awards after its release, since 2014. According to Vanity Fair, a casting call for the film has been released and the script will be written by Spielberg's frequent collaborator Tony Kushner.

It is unclear when Spielberg will begin filming the remake, but recent reports suggest he is readying to start making a movie about composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, who wrote the music for West Side Story, after he finishes Indiana Jones 5 next year (19).