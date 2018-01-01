Black Panther continues reign over North American box office

Black Panther has overpowered Tomb Raider to make it five weeks at the top of the North American box office.

The Marvel blockbuster, starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero, raked in another $27 million (GBP19.3 million) over the St. Patrick's Day weekend to take the number one spot, becoming only the seventh movie to pass $600 million (GBP430.2 million) at the North American box office - and second-fastest title to reach the milestone.

It has also become the first film to spend five weeks in a row at number one in North America since 2009's Avatar.

"Black Panther continues to astonish as it shows incredible strength fully five weeks into its amazing run as it takes on another batch of notable newcomers and comes out on top," veteran box office tracker Paul Degarabedian says.

Black Panther's new box office triumph comes days after Ryan Coogler's blockbuster dominated the 2018 Saturn Awards nominations with 14 nods, just one more than Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film will compete in categories including Best Actor for Boseman, Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release, Best Film Director for Coogler, Best Film Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Danai Gurira. The winners of the Saturn Awards, presented by officials at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films, will be announced at a ceremony in June (18).

Meanwhile, Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider reboot comes in at number two with $23.5 million (GBP16.8 million). The action adventure takes the number one spot at the international box office with $84.5 million (GBP60.6 million) in earnings, which has helped push it over $100 million (GBP71.7 million) overseas.

I Can Only Imagine takes the third spot domestically with $17.1 million (GBP12.2 million).

Disney's new fantasy adaptation, A Wrinkle in Time, and Love, Simon round out the top five with $16.6 million (GBP11.9 million) and $11.5 million (GBP8.2 million), respectively.