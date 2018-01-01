NEWS Khloe Kardashian in Cleveland awaiting baby's arrival Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian has reportedly returned to her adopted home city of Cleveland ahead of the birth of her baby daughter.



The 33-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, and is believed to be around eight-and-a-half months into the pregnancy.



Khloe spends a lot of her time in Cleveland, where Tristan plays basketball and the couple have a home, and previously revealed her intention to have her daughter there.



According to Us Weekly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star returned to Cleveland on Thursday (15Mar18), and is planning to stay there until the baby is born, which is thought to be any day now.



The report comes after Khloe revealed on a previous episode of the family reality show that she was planning to have the baby in Cleveland rather than Los Angeles, where she grew up and where the rest of her family live.

“We’re having the baby in Cleveland,” she told sister Kim, before adding: "My doctor, she’s flying to Cleveland to deliver the baby."



Despite the fact the newest Kardashian has yet to make her entrance into the world, fans are already speculating about what Khloe will call her little girl. While she previously admitted she and Tristan hadn't settled on a name, Khloe has been sharing an array of flower pictures on her social media pages over the coming weeks - leading to many of her followers wondering if she'll call the tot Rose or Rosie.



"The baby will be called Rosie or Rose?!" one wrote in response to her latest snap of roses on Instagram on Friday. While another added: "Her name is Rose then maybe This must mean your baby's about to be here."

