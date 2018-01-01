America Ferrera celebrates first baby with fun-filled shower

America Ferrera celebrated the impending birth of her first child with a lavish shower over the weekend (17-18Mar18).

The 33-year-old actress, who is married to actor Ryan Piers Williams, has uploaded several shots from the party on her Instagram page.

Sharing that the event took place at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles, America explained that the shower was everything she had dreamed of.

"No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can't wait to meet," she captioned a collage of images, including several which showed her posing in a floral dress. "@beautyessexla was a gorgeous place to celebrate (not being paid to say that). And get you an amazing friend like @elsamariecollins who always shows up for you and throws the best parties!"

Guests at the bash included America's former Ugly Betty co-stars Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato, who happily posed for a picture with their hands on the mother-to-be's belly.

America also posed for another group picture with her co-stars from hit show Superstore, including Ben Feldman, Kelly Stables, Nichole Bloom, Colton Dunn, Kaliko Kauahi, Nico Santos and Lauren Ash.

The couple's relatives played a big part in the celebrations too, with America and Ryan taking silly snaps in a photobooth alongside their respective parents.

And the baby shower gave no indication of whether or not the couple have settled on a name for their tot.

However, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year, America stated that she wasn't planning to give her child a moniker inspired by "a land mass or an idea".

"I'm going to go with no. I love my name now but growing up with the name America is not easy, and I don't want to put that on my child, because I know what that feels like," she laughed. "So, I'm going to go with something that's more like a name."