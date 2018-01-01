Elizabeth Hurley's nephew 'slowly recovering'

Elizabeth Hurley has updated fans about her nephew's progress, revealing that he is "slowly recovering" but still in great pain after a recent stabbing.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress revealed at the start of March (18) that Miles, 21, and his friend had been stabbed in London following an dispute about a car accident with a group of men.

She has now offered an update about Miles' health, revealing to fans on Sunday (18Mar18) that he is still in a bad way but is making slow progress.

"Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew @mileshurley1 was viciously stabbed last week," she wrote on Instagram. "His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering. My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend- who was also stabbed."

The actress, who revealed she's receiving updates about Miles while in India, concluded her message by calling for more to be done to tackle such street crimes.

"We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me," she finished.

The 52-year-old flew back from the U.S. to be with her family in the U.K. when she heard about the stabbing, and she told her fans on Instagram that Miles had lost more than four pints of blood while the deepest wound narrowly missed severing his spine.

The Sun newspaper reported last week that Miles was discharged from St. George's Hospital and taken by his mother, Elizabeth's sister Kate, to recuperate at the star's $8.3 million (£6 million) sprawling Donnington Hall estate in Hertfordshire, England.

No arrests have been made over the incident so far.