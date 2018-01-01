Star Wars: The Last Jedi wins big at Empire Awards

Star Wars: The Last Jedi won big at the 2018 Rakuten TV Empire Awards on Sunday night (18Mar18), taking home five gongs.

As well as being named Best Film, the movie also won Best Actress for Daisy Ridley and Best Director for Rian Johnson, while additionally picking up prizes for Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects.

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill was presented with the Empire Icon award, and admitted he was stunned to be accepting such a prestigious honour.

"I try to do my homework and make prepared remarks, but nothing prepares you for a moment like this," he mused.

Hugh Jackman was named Best Actor for his final outing as comic book hero Wolverine in the movie Logan, which also saw young actress Dafne Keen honoured with the Best Newcomer gong.

Logan was the last time Hugh will be playing the clawed X-Men character, after 17 years of starring in the role, and the Australian actor reflected on his time as Wolverine when he collected his gong.

"When we started making this movie, every single email I wrote had the heading Utopia. We wanted to make something that was our dream project for this character. We could not have achieved that without this incredible team,” he said during his acceptance speech.

"In the last 20 years, I have learned a lot about this character. There are 20 million people out there who still know a hell of a lot more about this character than me. This award and this movie is for those people."

Hugh also took the opportunity to FaceTime his wife Deborra-Lee Furness in New York, telling his spouse: "Baby, you've sacrificed more than anything for this."

Other winners on the evening included Steven Spielberg, who was presented with Empire's Legend of Our Lifetime gong, while Josh O'Connor took home the Best Male Newcomer prize for God's Own Country, and the film also won the Best British Film award.

On the TV front, The Crown was named Best TV Series while Nicole Kidman and Jason Isaacs won the Best Actress and Best Actor in a TV series for their roles in Big Little Lies and Star Trek: Discovery respectively.

Empire magazine's Editor-In-Chief Terri White commented after the ceremony: "This year’s Empire Awards might just be the most exciting yet! It was a hugely important year for cinema, both on screen and off, and from Get Out to Wonder Women to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and God’s Own Country, I’m thrilled to see such a rich, diverse and diverse group of winners."

The full list of winners at the 2018 Rakuten TV Empire Awards is as follows:

Empire ‘Legend of Our Lifetime' Award: Steven Spielberg

Empire Icon: Mark Hamill

Empire Inspiration Award: Amma Asante

Empire Visionary Award: Edgar Wright

Best Film: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Director: Rian Johnson - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Male Newcomer: Josh O’Connor - God’s Own Country

Best Female Newcomer: Dafne Keen – Logan

Best Actress: Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Actor: Hugh Jackman – Logan

Best Screenplay: Get Out

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Wonder Woman

Best British Film: God’s Own Country

Best Horror: Get Out

Best Documentary: I Am Not Your Negro

Best Comedy: The Death Of Stalin

Best Thriller: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Best Animated Film: Coco

Best Soundtrack: Baby Driver

Best Costume Design: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Production Design: Baby Driver

Best Visual Effects: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Make-up and Hairstyling: Beauty And The Beast

Best TV series: The Crown

Best Actress in a TV series: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a TV series: Jason Isaacs - Star Trek: Discovery