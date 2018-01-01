Cynthia Nixon launches campaign to become New York's next governor

Actress Cynthia Nixon has officially announced she is running for office as New York Governor.

The Sex and the City star will face off against the incumbent Andrew Coumo, who has been leading the state since 2011, as a Democrat.

"Our leaders are letting us down," she says in a video posted on Twitter announcing her candidacy on Monday (19Mar18). "Something has to change. We want our government to work again, on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway.

"We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can't just be business as usual anymore..."

If Nixon is successful in her run, the actress will become the first female and openly gay governor of the state.

Cynthia has been a political activist for years, with a focus on educational issues, and she had been outspoken against Cuomo and his policies in the past.

"Basically, Governor Cuomo is shortchanging the children of New York state," Nixon said on a past episode of U.S. chat show The View. "He is not against public schools but he doesn't like to pay for them."

Nixon has also been a vocal opponent of U.S. President Donald Trump and his policies and in an article on CNN.com earlier this year she urged U.S. citizens to take their country back.

"President Trump's first year in office has been a dark year for many in America," she wrote. "For those of us who value equal rights for all, or economic and racial justice, or want to combat climate change, we've taken huge steps backwards..."

"I know that all sounds bleak...," she added. "But there's also good news: America is still a democracy and the people can hold their leaders accountable. That's why it's time to take our government back."