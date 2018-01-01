Steven Seagal's sexual assault accusers detail incidents at press conference

Two of the women who have accused Steven Seagal of sexual assault have detailed their allegations at a press conference in Los Angeles.

Aspiring actress Faviola Dadis told reporters on Monday (19Mar18) she was just 17 when she was invited to a 2002 casting session for a film Seagal was making about Mongolian leader Genghis Khan.

The audition took place in a Beverly Hills hotel suite, where she was allegedly asked by the actor to strip down to her bikini and "do a catwalk through the room for him".

Dadis did as requested, but hesitated when he suggested they "act out a romantic scene to get a sense of our chemistry" - and it was then that Seagal allegedly touched her inappropriately, even though she had expressed how uncomfortable she was.

"Instead of respecting my boundaries, Steven slipped his hand underneath my bikini top and began pinching my nipples and simultaneously slid his hand across my vaginal area, which was only meagerly covered," she said, fighting back tears.

"I quickly yelled that this audition is over (sic) and I began gathering my things. Steven sat there calmly, as if nothing had happened, while I was noticeably upset and terrified by the experience... I left feeling horrified and totally violated."

Dadis was joined at the press conference by fellow accuser Regina Simons, who previously went public with her rape allegations against Seagal.

Simons maintained she had been a virgin in her late teens when she was invited to attend a wrap party at Seagal's home about 25 years ago, but when she arrived, the action man reportedly led her to his bedroom and began forcing himself on her.

Both women, who were supported by their attorney Lisa Bloom, have only recently filed police reports about the incidents, which are currently under review by officials at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

They are not the first females to accuse Seagal of inappropriate behaviour. Actresses Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, and Jenny McCarthy have all made sexual misconduct claims against the veteran star in recent months.

He has denied many of the incidents.