Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand leaves her less time for film roles

Gwyneth Paltrow no longer considers acting a priority as she devotes most of her time to her lifestyle brand.

The actress has become selective when it comes to choosing film roles since she decided to focus on her work with Goop, the company she launched in 2008, and accepting the Vision Award at the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho on Sunday (18Mar18), the Oscar winner revealed she has taken on fewer film projects because she has to be "in the office every day".

"I don’t do a lot of acting right now, so when I do I look for what’s going to have the best ROI (return on investment) in terms of time and impact," she told Variety.

For the blonde beauty, working on the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War was ideal as it only required a few days on set.

“It’s fun to do something like The Avengers," she shared. "I get to go to Atlanta for two days, see my friends, do a scene with Robert (Downey Jr.), come home."

"It's like a puzzle to try to put it together," she added. "I look for things that will be fun and or I’ll learn something."

Paltrow has also been focused on her personal life of late, as she prepares for her wedding to TV writer Brad Falchuk.

"I'm excited about everything!” she told People Style in February. "I’ve never had a wedding before, so even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old."

Gwyneth and her ex-husband Chris Martin eloped when they exchanged vows in 2003, and Paltrow is determined to plan the perfect big day.

"It’s kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends," Paltrow revealed. "They send me pictures of dresses - they’re as excited about it as I am. It’s pretty cute."