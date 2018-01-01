Lena Dunham getting healthy before having a child by a surrogate

Lena Dunham will delay motherhood until her health has totally recovered from having a hysterectomy to combat endometriosis.

Last month (Feb18), the 31-year-old star revealed her painful decision to have her uterus removed in an essay for American Vogue.

She underwent the operation after suffering from endometriosis, a medical condition which causes intense pain as the uterine lining tissue grows outside the uterus, for almost two decades.

In her Vogue essay she confessed her desire to become a mother, despite now being unable to carry a child - but in an interview with CNN she explained she plans to wait until she feels her health can cope with responsibilities of looking after a baby.

"I'm still really recovering and my surgery was four months ago," she explains. "I'm really focusing on my recovery. I think to become a parent you need to be comfortable in your own body and understand and have some assurance that it's not going to fail you. So, I'm taking some time to get healthy. Some women don't have the ability to take that time."

The Girls creator hasn't given up on motherhood, but realises it will be a more complex process after her hysterectomy, adding, "It would be harvesting eggs and putting them into a donor - that would be the situation if I were going to do it and figure out who the donor is going to be and a surrogate carrying the baby."

In her Vogue essay Lena did express an interest in adopting and wrote that when young "never had a single doubt about having children".

Lena, who split from her boyfriend of five years Jack Antonoff in January, also told CNN that although she still has up and down moods, her family, friends and colleagues have helped her cope since her operation.

"I completely have ups and downs," she explained. "I'm so lucky to have work that I love and an incredible community and friends and family."