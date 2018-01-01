Mark Salling had alcohol in system at time of death

Late actor Mark Salling consumed alcohol before taking his own life, according to autopsy and toxicology results.

The former Glee star, 35, was found hanging from a tree near his home in Sunland, California on 30 January (18) and the Los Angeles Coroner's Office determined that he had taken his own life and listed his cause of death as asphyxia by hanging on his death certificate.

According to a report obtained by E! News from the Coroner's Office, the actor had a blood alcohol level of 0.095 per cent, higher than the legal California driving limit of 0.08 per cent. He did not test positive for drugs.

The report also offered a timeline of Salling's final hours, stating that he was "last known to be alive watching television with his father, in the living room" on the evening of 29 January. His mother reportedly noticed her son and his vehicle missing around midnight, and his roommate found his house arrest ankle monitor down the road from his house.

His body was found by authorities at 9am the following morning, hours after he had been reported missing, and autopsy details obtained by TMZ.com state that he was found hanging by a nylon rope from a branch just over six feet from the ground.

The autopsy report also notes that Salling had attempted suicide months prior by slitting his wrists, and the incisions were about 2.5 centimetres and 6.5 centimetres on each hand. Salling's representative had denied the story when it was first reported in October (17).

The actor had been scheduled to meet his probation officer the day he died. Salling, who was out on bail, was just over a month away from being sentenced to jail time for pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving a minor in October. He was expected to serve between four to seven years in prison after striking a plea deal.

He was arrested in 2015 after investigators found more than 25,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography on computers and flash memory drives that belonged to him.

The child porn charges are to be dropped.