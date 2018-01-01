Lindsay Lohan pokes fun at DUIs in new Lawyer.com campaign

Lindsay Lohan has been named the unlikely new spokesperson for legal website Lawyer.com.

The Mean Girls actress stars in a new campaign for the website's bosses, in which she pokes fun at her past legal troubles - including her driving under the influence (DUI) charges.

"I'm excited to work with Lawyer.com because I know how hard it is to find quality legal help and this is a great opportunity to help people in need," a press release from Lohan reads. "I've used Lawyer.com for business ventures and found the response time and lawyer selection amazing. Calling or completing a form is so simple and it's free!"

"When Lawyer.com first reached out to me I was confused and a little worried as I thought I was in trouble," Lindsay adds in the campaign video. "I realised Lawyer.com is just about helping people, from getting a DUI... Let's not pretend like I didn't get one... or two or three, or some others."

Lohan spent several years battling legal troubles and she took a break from the spotlight following two DUI incidents, jail time, and three spells in rehab facilities.

The actress seems to have turned a corner on her wild child past and she has been building up her resume with several business ventures, including a beauty line, a clothing collection for Lavish Alice, and her own designer label, the 6126 Collection, which started life as a leggings line before expanding into a full clothes and shoe brand.

Last year (17), she also teased a possible swimwear and jewellery line.

Lohan is also a part-owner in a popular namesake nightclub in Athens, Greece.