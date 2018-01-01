David Bowie, Daniel Radcliffe among The Weinstein Company creditors

Late rocker David Bowie and actors Daniel Radcliffe and Keira Knightley are among those owed money by The Weinstein Company bosses after filing for bankruptcy protection.

Executives at the production firm listed all of their creditors in court papers filed on Monday (19Mar18), after months of trying to secure a new buyer or investor to save TWC following the downfall of its co-founder and co-chairman Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced producer was fired from the board in October (17) after facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The documents, obtained by TheWrap.com, reveal officials have yet to pay actors like Radcliffe, Knightley, Pierce Brosnan, Seth Rogen, Alexis Bledel, B.J. Novak, Geoffrey Rush, and Aziz Ansari for various work, as well as directors such as Michael Bay, Tom Hooper, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Quentin Tarantino.

Other notable mentions include musician David Bowie, who died in 2016, and late horror master Wes Craven, whose classic movie Scream was distributed by Dimension Films, an offshoot of TWC, which was founded by Harvey's brother, Bob Weinstein.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia Obama, who interned at TWC early last year (17), before the sexual harassment and abuse scandal broke in October (17), has a claim for unpaid cash too.

The lengthy list of creditors, which runs for 394 pages, also features unpaid bills for the Peninsula Beverly Hills, the same hotel where a number of Harvey Weinstein's accusers, including Ashley Judd, claim to have experienced his inappropriate behaviour over the years.

The news of the TWC bankruptcy filing emerged as executives announced they had struck a deal with financiers at an affiliate of private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners, who had agreed to buy the company once it had been approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Court officials in Delaware.

They also agreed to release all victims of, or witnesses to, alleged sexual misconduct from non-disclosure agreements which had previously prevented them from speaking out.