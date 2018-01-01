Macaulay Culkin opens up about his 'special lady friend'

Macaulay Culkin has opened up about his relationship with a "special lady friend", without naming rumoured girlfriend Brenda Song.

The Home Alone star was first linked to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress when they were spotted looking cosy at Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in late 2017, and they have since been holding hands in Paris, France and on a number of other dates.

Macaulay appeared to open up about the relationship when he referred to his "special lady friend" on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast on Tuesday (20Mar18), when he was asked to list the best and worst qualities in a partner.

"If I say anything about looks, it's vanity. Listen, I would be lying if I didn't say that yeah, looks matter," he said. "But also like I'm with a lady right now and she is like so good to me that they feel like blows. Like, she just does nice things and I feel like I'm almost like, at first I didn't know how to be treated well in that kind of way.

"It was a strange, almost foreign kind of concept. That kind of thing, that was important to me and now I realised it is important to me as well."

The 37-year-old also dropped a further hint he was talking about Brenda, who he met on the set of Seth Green's directorial debut, Changeland, by saying she was Asian, and joking that means he can get away with Asian jokes. He added that she had bought him a ham for Valentine's Day and said, "She knows me, man."

During the podcast, he also revealed that he lost his virginity when he was 15 years old, and that it was special and planned.

"It was warm and sticky and I thought like, 'Geez, This is weird. Am I doing it right?' And also we listened to (The Beatles') The White Album, so there you go," he confessed. "In a nutshell, like, 'Am I doing it right? This is really warm and sticky. So many new smells, what's going on?'"

The former child star, who didn't give any further details, was previously married to actress Rachel Miner until 2002, and later dated Mila Kunis.