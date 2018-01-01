Cynthia Nixon questions if Andrew Cuomo is a 'real Democrat' at first campaign stop

Cynthia Nixon questioned if New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is a "real Democrat" as she made her official campaign debut on Tuesday (20Mar18).

On Monday, the former Sex and the City actress announced her intention to run against incumbent Cuomo, who has been leading the state since 2011, as a Democrat ahead of the gubernatorial election in November (18), and on Tuesday, she made her first campaign appearance at the Bethesda Healing Center in Brooklyn.

Cynthia, who has been outspoken against Cuomo for years, used her speech to criticise her opponent and his Democrat standing, accusing him of favouring corporations and the rich over the average person.

"New York State itself is the single most unequal state in the country," she said, according to the New York Times. "This is not something that just happens by mistake. It comes from a choice. It comes from a choice to slash taxes for corporations and the super rich and slash services on everybody else.

"And it's a choice we're used to being made by Republicans like Donald Trump. But for the past eight years, it is a choice that's been made by our governor, Andrew Cuomo."

The 52-year-old's main campaign points include affordable housing, fixing the school system and the subways, which almost caused her to be late to her campaign debut.

When asked about her credentials by reporters after the speech, she said, "I think it is time, not just in New York State but all over this country, to hear from the voices of real people who understand that our government in New York, and in many places across this country, including federally, is in the clutches of millionaires, billionaires and corporations."

The same day, former New York City Council speaker Christine Quinn, who is considered to be Cuomo's potential running mate, called the actress an "unqualified lesbian". She later apologised, although she stood by her unqualified remark.

Cynthia was unfazed and used it to invite New Yorkers to her official launch party at the Stonewall Inn on Wednesday evening.

"Calling all qualified and unqualified lesbians and everyone who wants funded schools, affordable housing & working subways: Join our Campaign Launch Party..." she tweeted.