Amy Poehler to make feature film directorial debut with Wine Country

Amy Poehler is to make her feature film directorial debut with new comedy Wine Country.

The 46-year-old actress will produce and star in the Netflix movie, with some of her old Saturday Night Live pals also featuring, including Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and Tina Fey.

A fun video of the castmembers hanging out was used to announce Wine Country on Netflix's official Instagram page on Tuesday (20Mar18).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will tell the fortunes of a group of longtime friends, who head off to California's Napa Valley as part of a 50th birthday celebration.

Wine Country will serve as Poehler's first major directing project, though the comedienne has previously stepped behind the camera for three episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation and one episode of cable comedy Broad City. She also helmed 2016 TV movie Dumb Prince.

The script was penned by Spivey and Liz Cackowski, with Poehler producing the flick through her Paper Kite Productions, along with Carla Hacken of Paper Pictures and Dunshire Productions' Morgan Sackett. Principal photography is due to kick off later this month in Los Angeles and Napa County, the region known for its wine industry and beautiful vineyards.

Poehler will next be seen onscreen in NBC competition show Making It, which she will co-host alongside her Parks and Recreation co-star Nick Offerman. She is also a producer on an upcoming Netflix comedy programme created by screenwriter Leslye Headland.