Jeff Goldblum keen for Laura Dern to make Jurassic Park return

Jeff Goldblum is keen to see Laura Dern make a return to the Jurassic Park franchise.

Laura got movie fans excited in December (17) when she said during an interview with Good Morning America that she thinks "it might be time" for some more of her character, paleontologist Ellie Sattler.

The actress appeared alongside Jeff and Sam Neill in Steven Spielberg's 1993 original. She also featured in the third instalment eight years later, and Jeff, who plays mathematician Ian Malcolm in the films, is now hoping she'll join him in the rebooted franchise.

"I don't want to pass on gossip like my character," he smiled to Entertainment Tonight. "But it would be good news to me and to everyone, (to) millions and billions of people all over the world... all over the universe and cosmos when Ellie Sattler returns, a very powerful, brilliant woman she is. Laura and Ellie Sattler."

Jeff hasn't been seen in a Jurassic Park film since 1997's The Lost World, though will reprise his role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom later this year.

He joins lead stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, whose characters Owen and Claire, first seen in 2015's Jurassic World, are on a mission to rescue the remaining dinosaurs left on Isla Nublar after a volcano threatens to make them extinct once again.

"(It was) quite quite wonderful," he gushed of rejoining the dino franchise. "J.A. Bayona, who directed it, he's a very brilliant director. I think it's going to be something, I like playing that part. I had a good time with Mr. Spielberg. And people in the last couple of decades I know how much they enjoyed it, so I loved it.

"Chris and Bryce are fantastic, and my character had something nice to say about the value of science, and human curiosity, investigation and fact-based reality."