John Boyega's parents gifted him a paper shredder for his birthday

John Boyega was little underwhelmed by the gift his parents gave him for his recent birthday.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor turned 26 on 17 March (18) and celebrated the day surrounded by friends and family.

However, he shared on an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (20Mar18) that he wasn't exactly thrilled with the practical present his mother Abigail and father Samson gave him.

"I'll be honest with you, the gift quality has decreased over time, especially when you have financial stability. Now everyone's gifts are pretty much basic," he said. "My parents, the people who brought me into this world, got me a paper shredder. I'm like, 'Dad, why?' He goes, 'I don't give you what you want, I give you what you need, my boy.'"

John went on to explain that he appreciated the gesture and the "heart" of his parents. He recently splashed some major cash on his Mum and Dad by buying them a new house and car - and while he wanted to surprise them with the purchase, he decided such a shock may not be good for their general health.

"The messy thing is that my mum knew about it, she knew that I got the house. I just needed one of them to know so if one of them had a heart attack, the other can take them to hospital," the star said. "If they both go crazy, there's no stability there. Mum is the backbone of the family, she's queen. And she did the most Oscar-winning performance when she found out - she was like, 'Oh my life, this is so beautiful, my son.' And I'm like, 'Mum, you know!'"