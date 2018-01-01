Fred Savage accused of harassment and assault

Former child star Fred Savage has been accused of harassment and assault by a crew member from his axed TV sitcom The Grinder.

Youngjoo Hwang, a wardrobe department assistant on the Fox show has filed a lawsuit against the former The Wonder Years star and TV bosses for assault, battery, harassment and discrimination.

She claims the alleged incidents took place in 2015 during production on the comedy, which also starred Rob Lowe.

The complainant accuses Savage of creating a hostile work environment by berating her in front of her colleagues and hurling profanities, telling her, "It's so f**king annoying that I have to be nice to you when I f**king hate you!"

She also alleges he "violently struck" her three times in the arm as she attempted to brush dandruff off the actor's clothing, with him allegedly yelling, "Do not touch me with your hands!"

Hwang claims Savage tormented female crew members by telling them to stop following him around and looking at him, but when she reported him to an executive producer, she was encouraged not to take the matter further.

She claims Fox bosses protected the actor and did nothing to resolve issues about Savage's alleged bad behaviour on set.

Fox officials reportedly investigated Hwang's allegation and found zero evidence to back her story.

A statement reads: "Fox takes all allegations of improper conduct very seriously. We conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations and found no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Savage. We will vigorously defend against these unfounded claims."

Savage has also released a lengthy statement, in which he calls the allegations against him "completely without merit and absolutely untrue".

"I have witnessed tremendous courage over these past few months, watching brave women who have come forward publicly fighting through the shame and stigma of harassment," his statement reads. "I've seen first-hand the growing support in this movement that has always felt so lacking. As someone who has always tried to live honorably and with integrity, it never dawned on me that my name could be on the other side.

"I was made aware that a woman working in the costume department of a show I was on almost three years ago has claimed that I treated her harshly on set simply because she was a woman. These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue. Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into her claims, a process in which I fully participated. After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations. None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen."

In January (18), Savage's The Wonder Years castmate Alley Mills claimed a sexual harassment suit brought against the actor and co-star Jason Hervey by a costume designer led to the popular show's demise.

Savage denied the allegations at the time and the suit was settled out of court.

Mills also maintained the allegations were untrue.