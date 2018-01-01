Ed Westwick rape case under review by Los Angeles County District Attorney

Los Angeles prosecutors are considering whether to press charges regarding a rape allegation made against actor Ed Westwick.

Actress Kristina Cohen went public with her story in a lengthy Facebook post in November (17), when she recalled a reported encounter between herself and the former Gossip Girl star in 2014, after accompanying a mutual friend to his Los Angeles home.

She ended up taking a nap in a guest room, but claims to have been "woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body". Cohen tried to fight him off, but the British actor is said to have held her down and sexually assaulted her.

Westwick vehemently denied the accusations via social media, insisting he had no idea who Cohen was, but she took her allegations to the police and filed a formal complaint.

Two other actresses have since also come forward with other sexual misconduct incidents supposedly involving the 30-year-old, while another woman recently filed suit against Westwick, claiming she was held hostage as a sex slave for two days at his house.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has now revealed they are looking over the police evidence collected in Cohen's case, which was submitted on Tuesday (20Mar18), according to Variety.com.

Westwick has yet to comment on the latest development in his legal nightmare, but last year (17), he issued a new statement protesting his innocence after actresses Aurelie Wynn and Rachel Eck shared their stories online.

"I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman," he said at the time. "I certainly have never committed rape... I am co-operating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

The drama cost Westwick his role in three-part BBC series Ordeal By Innocence, which was yanked from the Christmas schedule in November. The show has since been reshot with Christian Cooke replacing Ed.