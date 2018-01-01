Pam Dawber: 'Robin Williams flashed, humped, bumped and grabbed me'

Mork & Mindy star Pam Dawber has stunned fans of her late castmate Robin Williams by revealing he regularly groped her on set.

The actress claims naughty Robin also flashed her, but insists she never took offence and loved working with the comedian.

In Daily Mail excerpts from New York Times journalist Dave Itzkoff's new biography, the 66-year-old says, "I had the grossest things done to me by him (Williams) and I never took offence. I mean, I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people... but it was so much fun.

"Somehow he had that magic. If you put it on paper you would be appalled. But somehow he had this guileless little thing that he would do - those sparkly eyes. He’d look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he’d grab your t**s and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it. It was the 70s, after all."

Amid all the allegations hitting Hollywood stars, filmmakers and executives following last year's Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, Dawber insists she will never consider her Mork & Mindy co-star a predator or a harasser.

"I really loved Robin and Robin really loved me," she explains. "We just clicked."

Meanwhile, Howard Storm, who directed Mork & Mindy, is quoted in Itzkoff’s book as saying Williams’ bad behaviour was "just Robin being Robin".

"He’d be doing a paragraph and in the middle of it he would just turn and grab her (Dawber's) a**. Or grab a breast. And we’d start again. I’d say, ‘Robin, there’s nothing in the script that says you grab Pam’s a**’."