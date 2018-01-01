Bella Thorne struggles to cope with 'hurtful' misconceptions about her

Actress Bella Thorne is still struggling to learn how to deal with negative comments from critics.

The Blended star often grabs headlines for her eye-catching outfits and she doesn't think it's fair when people judge her character for what she wears.

"I think the most hurtful (thing is) when people look at you and they're like, 'Oh, (you're) dressing a certain way. You have to be covered up or else you're a s**t of some sort,' or whatever they want to call you," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "Whatever demeaning term they think fits you best."

Open book Bella came out as bisexual on Twitter in 2016 and she joined the #MeToo sexual assault survivors movement in January (18) by sharing her childhood molestation experience. Happy to be authentic, she admits sharing her vulnerable, emotional and personal traumas with the world leaves her feeling more open to taking criticism "a little bit more to heart".

"If someone says, like, 'Why do you dress that way? Is it because of something that happened when you were younger?' And you're like, 'Oh, maybe it actually is. Hmm, that's a good point.' You know, it's like kind of those small moments where you're like 'Oof, I wish that didn't dig as deep as it did,'" she shares.

The 20-year-old is slowly developing more confidence in herself, and credits her new musician boyfriend Mod Sun with helping her get in touch with her best qualities.

"Meeting someone that's just so happy, you know, that's kind of his whole thing, and for me (as) someone who's a little bit glass half empty, it really is nice for me to have someone on my back that's like, 'No, it's good, it's good, it's good,' even when it's bad," she reflected. "You're always your harshest critic."

Bella, who is currently promoting her new drama Midnight Sun with castmate Patrick Schwarzenegger, is also attempting to keep her self in check by focusing on the positive things in her life.

"When I see me going toward the negative I'm like, 'Bella, go toward the positive," she added.