Tiffany Haddish delivered funny toast at Chanel Iman's wedding

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish warned sportsman Sterling Shepard she would come after him if he mistreated her model pal Chanel Iman as she toasted the newlyweds at their nuptials.



Chanel stunned fans on 3 March (18) by tying the knot with the American football star during a ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.



The top-secret nuptials took place just weeks after their December (17) engagement, and now details about the celebrity wedding have been shared in an article for Brides.com, revealing guest Haddish seized the opportunity to share her best wishes for the newlyweds at the reception.



The Girls Trip star, who grew close to Iman while filming 2017 film Mad Families, joked about meeting Shepard for the first time.



"I knew you could take care of any man you decided to take care of and I'm glad you decided to take care of that one 'cause I can see his soul," Tiffany said. "I looked into his eyeballs when you brought him to the comedy club (where we first met). That's a good man."



The actress also took a moment to issue a few words of caution to the New York Giants player in a bid to make sure he continues to treat Iman like a goddess.



"You better worship the ground she walk on 'cause she's got a gangster a** b**ch that got her back," Tiffany warned, much to the crowd's amusement. She then issued an apology to the wedding officiant, quipping, "Sorry, pastor!"



Ending her impromptu speech with a little heartfelt advice, Tiffany, who was previously married herself, added, "Make sure y'all have fun together. I ain't that old, but I'm old... I've seen things.



"From my observation, the relationships that last the longest are the relationships where you have fun. You are going to have your ups and your downs, but find time to have fun."



Other stars invited to the couple's wedding included actors Gabrielle Union and Terrance J, and model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen.

