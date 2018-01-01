John Krasinski reluctant to work with wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place

Working alongside his wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place was a big challenge for John Krasinski.

The stars, who married in 2010 and share two daughters, are castmates for the first time in the new horror film, and John admits he was reluctant to work with his spouse out of fear it would negatively impact their relationship.

"We keep our careers very, very separate,” John told Modern Luxury. “We always rely on each other for opinions, but we love the idea that we have separate careers, and, that way, we can be the number one fans of each other.”

However, John, who wrote the screenplay for and also directed A Quiet Place, says Emily proved to be a force for good for the project before it even began, revealing she served as the primary inspiration for him to move forward with his second directorial effort following his 2016 debut The Hollars.

“I looked up (while she was reading the script) - and, at first, I thought something was wrong because she seemed very serious. She said, ‘You can’t let anybody else do this movie'," he recalled. “I can’t over-describe how much that meant to me.

"There’s nobody I looked up to and admire more, so the fact that someone I trust not only in marriage, but as an actress, with that taste level and that strength, would want to dive into this script was huge for me.”

But despite Emily's unwavering support throughout the making of the feature, John confesses he was still hesitant right before they began shooting.

“We were just finishing dinner, and she said, ‘Can I ask you a question? Are you nervous?’ And I said, ‘Terrified!" he shared. "It was bizarre how well it worked."