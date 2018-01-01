Tessa Thompson joining Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black spin-off

Tessa Thompson is set to appear alongside Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Men in Black spin-off.

The 34-year-old actress will reteam with her Thor: Ragnarok co-star in Sony Pictures' reboot of the popular sci-fi franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details about the flick are currently being kept under wraps, though it will be directed by Fate of the Furious filmmaker F. Gary Gray from a script by Punisher: War Zone screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Macum.

No other casting details have been announced, but studio executives are looking to release the film in mid-2019.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald will produce, while Steven Spielberg is expected to act as an executive producer.

The original Men in Black was released in 1997 and followed the exploits of Agent J and Agent K, as played by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who were members of a top-secret organisation established to monitor and police alien activity on Earth.

Two further films were unveiled in 2002 and 2012, and it is not yet known if either Smith or Jones will reprise their roles in the new film.

However, it has been reported that the reboot will be in the same vein as the recent Jurassic Park revival, Jurassic World. The first instalment of the action-adventure films was launched in 2015 and introduced new characters, as portrayed by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Thompson most recently made her mark in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, in which she played Valkyrie, and as Josie Radek in Annihilation, appearing opposite Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

She is currently shooting boxing movie Creed II and will next be seen on-screen in the next season of TV show Westworld, in which she plays Charlotte Hale.