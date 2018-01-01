NEWS Owen Wilson's smoking sparks hotel evacuation Newsdesk Share with :







Owen Wilson reportedly caused a Miami hotel to be evacuated by smoking a cigarette in a restaurant.



According to editors at Page Six, the Wedding Crashers actor and his blonde companion were allegedly enjoying a smoke by the bathroom of South Beach restaurant Tavern at Hotel Croydon, inadvertently setting off an alarm in the process. Lights began flashing, and hotel staff evacuated the building.



“Owen set off the smoke alarm in the hotel by smoking a cigarette near the bathroom,” a source told the publication. “The entire hotel was evacuated.”



Sources told the news outlet that the 49-year-old actor arrived at the bar/restaurant after midnight with the mystery woman.



Video footage of the incident obtained by Page Six allegedly shows the Wonder actor dancing with his date as the alarm went off. The pair then left the venue, while guests were seen exiting the hotel in their nightwear, reports the outlet.



However, the actor doesn't appear to have broken any laws. While smoking is banned inside many public places in the state, standalone bars and designated areas in hotels are exempt from the ban.



A representative for Owen, who is currently working on animated film Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin with Kate Winslet, Gerard Butler and Quvenzhane Wallis, did not respond to a request for comment.



The star, who has previously dated Sheryl Crow and Kate Hudson, has two sons, Robert, seven, with his ex-girlfriend Jade Duell and Finn, four, from his relationship with Swedish personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist, and is currently single.



He divides time with his boys between Maui and Malibu.



“I love being in Maui with its hippy lifestyle but I end up spending more time in Los Angeles where my boys go to school," he told website iNews.

