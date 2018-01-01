Kevin Hart: 'I want to be a billionaire by 45'

Kevin Hart, 38, wants to become a billionaire by the time he's 45.

The actor has become one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood in recent years, thanks to his roles in movies such as Central Intelligence and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. But Kevin has some big aims when it comes to his career in the next few years, as he explained at the Variety Massive Summit in Los Angeles on Wednesday (21Mar18).

“The goal of being a mogul is a real one,” Kevin explained to Andrew Wallenstein, Variety‘s co-editor in chief. "I want to be a billionaire…I’m 38. By the time I’m 45, you guys are going to be telling a completely different story."

As well as his acting career, Kevin is also a successful stand-up comedian, producer, writer and content creator. And, to achieve his dream, Kevin doesn't intend to sit on his laurels anytime soon.

"I don’t understand why people work hard to get comfortable," he said, before explaining his mother's advice, that "you can be great or you can not be great", after he failed at a swim meet as a child has always stuck with him.

"I want the f**king trophies, man," the father of three said. "The trophy in entertainment is success, it’s ownership, it’s a brand. It sounds so crazy, but if you don’t have the mentality of ‘Take over, do everything,’ you’re not doing nothing."

Kevin is also well aware of the importance of social media when it comes to establishing oneself as a celebrity in today's world. He himself boasts more than 100 million followers across several platforms, and credits this following for a large part of his success.

"The gift is, it’s access," he explained. "In today’s star and celebrity, you’re big and you become bigger when your fans feel like they see behind the closed door. There was a time where it was such an experience and mystique around stars. You only saw them when it was time to see them…Social media has allowed these stars to show that they’re people.”