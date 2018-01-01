Chris Evans and Jenny Slate split again

Actors Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have split for the second time.

The on/off couple met in 2016 while working on movie Gifted and enjoyed a nine-month relationship until initially parting ways in February, 2017.

They reconciled in the autumn (17), with Jenny even spending the Christmas holidays with the Captain America hunk and his family, but it appears they have since called it quits once again, according to a new profile on Chris in the New York Times.

Journalist Reggie Ugwu briefly references the romance in a discussion about Chris' stance as a supporter of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual misconduct, explaining the movie star learned to be more of a listener than a speaker after reading Rebecca Solnit's The Mother of All Questions while he was dating Jenny.

"Their on-again, off-again relationship, beloved by the internet, recently ended," he writes, although Chris, who is known for keeping his personal life private, doesn't offer up any further details.

Slate has also yet to comment on the break-up.

Following their first split in early 2017, Jenny opened up about the difficulties of dating someone so high profile, and confessed she struggled to understand why Chris was interested in her, as she was nothing like the women he had previously dated, like Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.

"Eventually, when it was like, 'Oh, you have these feelings for me?' I was looking around like, 'Is this a prank?'," she told New York Magazine's Vulture column. "I mean, I understand why I think I'm beautiful, but if you've had a certain lifestyle and I'm a very, very different type of person - I don't want to be an experiment."